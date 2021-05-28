Palghar, May 28: Police on Friday said they have arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The incident took place on May 24 when the man raped the girl (age not disclosed) after threatening her with a knife at Navghar in Bhayander town on Mumbai's outskirts, the police said in an official release.

An FIR was registered against him at the Navghar police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint by the victim's mother, the release said. Lab Technician Rapes Minor Girl on Pretext of Government Job in Delhi Hospital, Arrested.

The police, during its probe, got a tip-off that the accused, a resident of Bhayander, was planning to escape to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from Kurla station in Mumbai, it said.

A trap was laid and the accused was arrested on Thursday before he could flee Mumbai, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)