Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 2,673 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took its infection tally to 20,44,071, while 30 deaths pushed the toll to 51,310, the state health department said.

A total of 1,622patients were discharged during the day, which improved the recovery count to 19,55,548, it said.

There are 35,948 active cases in the state at present, the department said in a release.

As 49,553 coronavirus tests were conducted on Sunday, the total test count reached 1,49,77,683.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 95.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent, it said.

In Mumbai city, there were 448 new cases and four deaths. This took the city's case count to 3,11,881 and death toll to 11,392.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 852 new cases and 15 deaths, taking its infection tally to 6,99,834 and fatality count to 19,630.

During the day, Nashik division reported 201 cases, Pune division 615 cases, including 149 in Pune city and 101 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur division 70 cases, Aurangabad division 63 cases, Latur division 101 cases, Akola division 384 cases, Nagpur division 387 cases, including 270 in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,44,071; death toll 51,310; recoveries 19,55,548; active cases 35,948; total tests 1,49,77,683. PTI

