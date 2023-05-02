Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Customs officials in Hyderabad on Tuesday said 269 gm of gold was seized at the international airport in the city from two male passengers who allegedly tried to smuggle the precious metal using a "very unique" modus operandi of concealing pieces of it inside chocolates.

The two male passengers tried to smuggle gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh, the Customs department said in a release.

The Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs intercepted two male passengers who arrived from Dubai by a flight which landed at 0800 hours on Tuesday.

On searching the bags of the passengers, it was found that gold was concealed inside chocolates wrapped inside chocolate covers.

A total 13 small cut pieces of gold were found inside the chocolates carried in a carton, it added.

