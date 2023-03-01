Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda while interacting with the Soliga tribal community in Chamarajanagar said that 27 tribal research centres would be opened in the country.

"27 tribal research centres will be opened in the country which will highlight the developmental work done by the tribals. I want to assure the tribal brothers and sisters that we will change the landscape of this area," Nadda said after flagging off the party's Vijaya Sankalp Yatra.

He further said that over 36,000 tribal villages are to be made 'model' villages.

Nadda flagged off the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra which will start from four places in Karnataka.

According to Nadda, in 20 days, the yatra will cover 8,000 kms.

"In this yatra, 75 public meetings will be held and 150 roadshows will take place. At different places, this yatra will include people from across Karnataka," he briefed about the yatra.

"Vijay Sankalp Yatras will be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Belagavi and by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in two other locations. In the coming days, we'll cover 8000 kms, and around 75 public meetings and 150 roadshows will be held in the state," Nadda said.

Talking about the Union government's approach to the development of the Tribes, Nadda said that the Modi government has increased the budget for tribals by 190 per cent.

"In 2013, the budget was Rs 4,295 crore which has been increased to Rs 12,461 crore today with 190 per cent," Nadda said.

"The Modi government gave National Commission for Backward Classes constitutional status. Under the National Fellowship scheme, around 18,000 beneficiaries are being given financial assistance," he added.

He also said that the Central government has worked for the betterment of the tribals, poor, women and deprived.

"In the Indian government today we have 12 ministers from Scheduled Tribes," the BJP President said. (ANI)

