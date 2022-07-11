Thane, Jul 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 272 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,31,464, a health official said on Monday.

Also Read | JEE Main Result 2022: JEE Main Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Scorecard.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 2,297 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Denied Alcohol, Three Men Shoot Dead Couple in Jashpur; Accused Absconding.

One death was also reported on Sunday, raising the COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,914. The recovery count in the district has reached 7,16,891, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)