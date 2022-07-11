Mumbai, July 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Result 2022 today, July 11. The NTA announced the JEE Main 2022 Session-1 result on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 can now check their JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains 2022 Session-1 result through the official website of NTA. SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 857 Head Constable Posts at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

It must be noted that candidates can check their results by entering their application number and date of birth or using their log in details. The NTA has already completely the JEE Main 2022 registration for Session 2 and the exams for the same will be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022: Steps to download Session 1 scorecard:

Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on the 'JEE Main 2022 result' link on the homepage

A new tab will open

On the new page, enter your login details

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the JEE Mains score card 2022 for the June session

According to reports, a total of 7 lakh students appeared for the JEE Mains Session 1 Exams in June. Candidates who clear the JEE Main 2022 Exam would be eligible to move ahead and appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam. The final cut off for the JEE Advanced 2022 would be released once the session 2 exams for JEE Main 2022 gets over. Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Apply For 39 Junior Operator Posts on iocl.com; Check Details Here.

One must note that general category candidates must get a minimum aggregate of 75 percent in order to qualify the JEE Main 2022 Session -1. On the other hand, the minimum qualifying percentage for candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories is 65 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).