New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A total of 28 no-confidence motions have been moved in the Lok Sabha till now, as disclosed by a high-level panel deliberating on the prospect of 'one nation, one election'.

The panel's findings also shed light on the occurrence of seven instances where Lok Sabha found itself in a state of deadlock.

Proposing a solution to these challenges, the high-level panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind suggested that in scenarios of a hung House or a vote of no confidence, fresh elections should be conducted to constitute a new Lok Sabha.

Historical data highlighted in the report indicates that the highest number of no-confidence motions in Lok Sabha were moved during 1961-70, totalling 12, followed by six such motions during 1971-1980.

In stark contrast, from 2000 to 2023, merely three no-confidence motions were recorded.

To tackle these issues, the panel has put forth a comprehensive mechanism. This proposed framework entails a constitutional amendment fixing Lok Sabha's tenure at five years from its inaugural meeting.

Should dissolution occur before the term's completion, fresh elections will be held, and new Lok Sabha will serve out the remainder of the previous term.

Echoing the structure of Lok Sabha, the state legislative assemblies would also operate on a fixed five-year term from their inaugural meeting. Dissolution would prompt fresh elections, with the new legislative assembly serving until Lok Sabha's term concludes.

Further, the proposal suggested conducting mid-term elections to fill vacancies in municipalities and panchayats, ensuring seamless governance until the subsequent general elections.

Implementing these proposed reforms necessitates constitutional amendments and the panel proposed amendments to Article 83 and Article 172 of the Constitution would regulate the tenures of Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies, respectively.

Additionally, the introduction of Article 324A is proposed to govern elections to municipalities and panchayats, subject to state ratification.

Moreover, amendments to existing legislation such as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 would be made to ensure uniformity in electoral processes across different regions, the report suggested.

