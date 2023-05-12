Hoshiarpur (Punjab), May 12 (PTI) A man was shot dead and another injured on Friday when they fired at each other following a heated argument outside a gymnasium here, police said.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said an altercation broke out between two groups at the gym in the Piplanwala area.

The argument turned ugly and both sides called more people to join them, following which a brawl broke out outside the facility, he said.

Sajan (28) and Jaspreet Singh (34) opened fired at each other and sustained gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to hospitals. Sajan was taken to a private medical facility, where he succumbed to injuries, while Singh was undergoing treatment at a government hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, the officer said.

Bahia said the firing incident was not the consequence of any gang war, and added that a probe has been launched.

The weapons used in the crime are yet to be recovered, the SP said.

