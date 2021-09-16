Muzaffarnagar, Sep 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was electrocuted when she came in contact with a live wire in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Sangita was talking on her phone while the device was charging on Wednesday evening in Wazirabad village under the Bhopa police station limits when the incident took place, they said.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police added.

