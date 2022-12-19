New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that 2,835 Indian fishermen have been released from Sri Lanka since 2014.

"Since 2014 the number of Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka is 2,835," Jaishankar said while speaking in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of the Tamil fishermen, Jaishankar further said, "PM Modi has given attention to the problems of Tamil fishermen. PM has spoken with Sri Lankan President and PM on repeated occasions."

He further said that if fishermen apprehended in Sri Lanka are released today, it is not because someone is writing letters in Chennai but because someone in Delhi is taking up the matter.

He also reacted to the Opposition's walkout in the Rajya Sabha after the Chair rejected demands for a debate on Chinese incursion on the borders, saying that India's jawans should not be criticised directly or indirectly."Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated," Jaishankar said while speaking in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on the Indian and Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang recently, the minister said that the word "pitai" should not be used for our jawans.

"We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans," Jaishankar hit out at Rahul Gandhi without naming him.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Friday while commenting on the recent faceoff between India and China had said that the Foreign Minister should "deepen" his understanding.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Anti-maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 that seeks to provide an effective legal instrument to combat piracy not only in territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but also on the high seas. (ANI)

