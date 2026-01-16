New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded today with a renewed commitment to make democratic institutions more people-centric.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla delivered the valedictory address at the three-day conference. He handed over the chairmanship of 29th CSPOC to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons during the valedictory session and wished him best for the success of the next CSPOC in London.

Also Read | Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released at intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Know How to Download.

Birla noted that democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people.

He observed that transparency fosters public trust by ensuring openness in decision-making, while inclusivity guarantees that every voice--especially those on the margins--is heard and respected in the democratic process. Together, these principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and strengthen the enduring bond between the citizen and the State, he opined.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of January 16 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Recalling the vision behind the establishment of CSPOC, 56 years ago, Birla said that the Conference was conceived to ensure continuous dialogue among democratic legislatures of the Commonwealth and to explore new ways of enhancing parliamentary efficiency and responsiveness. He stated that the 28th CSPOC had carried this legacy forward with renewed vigour and substance. The unprecedented participation of the largest number of countries in CSPOC's history was highlighted by the Speaker as a defining feature of this Conference. This wide and inclusive representation, he said, would ensure that the New Delhi Conference is remembered as a significant milestone in the history of Commonwealth parliamentary cooperation.

Reflecting on the substantive sessions of the Conference, the Lok Sabha Speaker noted that discussions on responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in Parliaments, the impact of social media, citizen engagement beyond elections, and the health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff were particularly thought-provoking.

These deliberations, he said, helped Presiding Officers gain greater clarity about their evolving roles and responsibilities at a critical juncture where democratic traditions intersect with rapid technological change.

He highlighted that technology, inclusion and global partnerships would shape the new world order and expressed confidence that the bilateral meetings and informal interactions held during the Conference had further strengthened bonds of friendship and understanding among member countries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed deep appreciation for the active participation, enthusiasm and constructive spirit of all delegations, which made the Conference both meaningful and memorable. He observed that the discussions reflected the enduring relevance of CSPOC as a unique platform for collective reflection on making Parliaments more people-centric, accountable and effective.

He said PM Modi's address eloquently highlighted India's rich democratic heritage and its steadfast commitment to standing by the global community in times of challenge. He also acknowledged the valuable presence and contributions of the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, whose participation further enriched the deliberations.

The 28th CSPOC concluded in New Delhi on a note of optimism, solidarity and renewed resolve to strengthen parliamentary democracy through dialogue, cooperation and innovation, a release said.

The two-day Conference was marked by substantive, forward-looking deliberations held in an atmosphere of mutual respect, shared democratic values and positive engagement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)