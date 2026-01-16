Patna, January 16: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 (Intermediate) admit card for the 2026 board examinations. Schools can download the admit cards from the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com using their school user ID and password.

Students should note that they cannot download the admit card individually. School authorities are required to log in with their credentials, download the admit cards, and distribute them to students after affixing the school seal and signature. JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Errors: Common Mistakes, Correction Process, Deadline and What Students Must Do.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates and Timings

The Bihar Board Class 12 theory examinations will be conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026, in two shifts:

• Morning shift: 9.30 am to 12.45 pm

• Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 5.15 pm

Steps to Download Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026

Schools can follow these steps to download the admit cards:

1. Visit the official website: intermediate.biharboardonline.com

2. Click on ‘Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 – Admit Card’

3. Enter the school User ID and Password

4. The Class 12 admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download, print, sign, seal, and distribute the admit cards to students

Earlier, BSEB had released dummy admit cards for Matric and Intermediate examinations in November, allowing students to request corrections. The deadline for submitting changes was November 27. How To Download ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Admit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide for Students.

Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools and regularly visit the official website for the latest Bihar Board Class 12 exam updates and notifications.

