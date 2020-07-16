Itanagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the states tally to 491, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 14 were reported from Namsai district, two from Lepa Rada, one from Lower Siang and 12 from the Capital Complex region, he said.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Inaugurates Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD Building at AIIMS Delhi Premises: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

"Eleven of the 12 cases in the Capital Complex were detected from various parts of the region. One patient was a returnee and detected from a quarantine centre," State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Contact-tracing of the 11 patients in the region will be conducted on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Live News Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Today, Here's How to Check Marks.

All the fresh COVID-19 patients from three districts had recently returned from other states and were in quarantine facilities, Jampa said.

Barring one, all of them are asymptomatic and have been admitted to various COVID Care Centres, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 205 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (33), Namsai (30), West Kameng (15), East Siang (12) and Lower Subansiri (12).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 335 active cases, while 153 people have recovered from the disease and three patients died of it.

A total of 34,619 samples have been tested so far in the state, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh had remained virus-free till May 23. It witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)