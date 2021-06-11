Port Blair, Jun 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,197 on Friday as 29 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twenty-one more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The total death toll in the archipelago remained unchanged at 125 as no fresh fatality was reported, the official said.

The Union territory now has 99 active cases, while 6,973 people have recovered from the disease to date, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.93 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

A total of 1.29 lakh people have been vaccinated thus far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)