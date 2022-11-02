Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 29 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,46,762, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, there are currently 298 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,965, the official said.

The recovery count has reached 7,35,198, he added.

