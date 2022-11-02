Mumbai, November 1: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), through a resolution, has dedicated a day as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The UNGA labelled the resolution as the General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/163. Under this resolution, all member states are called upon to take concrete steps to combat the current culture of impunity in their countries. On International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists 2022, let's learn about its date, history and significance.

The motive of the resolution is to end impunity for crimes against journalists to guarantee freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens. Since the day was established, the International Freedom of Speech Exchange (IFEX) organizes the ‘No Impunity Campaign,’ which argues year-round for all those viciously attacked for exercising their right to freedom of speech in a democratic society. Russia-Ukraine War: US Journalist Killed in Ukraine's City of Irpin.

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists: Date

The date for the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI) was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on November 2, 2013. Pakistan: Journalist Sadaf Naeem Crushed to Death by Imran Khan’s Truck During Long-March Coverage in Gujranwala District.

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists: History and Significance

The International Freedom of Speech Exchange (IFEX) established the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on November 23, 2011, marking it for the 2009 ‘Ampatuan’ massacre - which was the single bloodiest assault on journalists in modern history. In December 2013, IFEX members and other civil society advocates for freedom of expression extensively lobbied at UNGA to pass the "A/RES/68/163."

Since 2013, the resolution has provided a unique opportunity to raise awareness and promote a productive discussion among all involved in the fight against impunity for crimes against journalists. According to the United Nations, between 2004 and 2014, more than 700 journalists were killed. The resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers and protects the rights and lives of journalists.

Threats of violence and attacks create a climate of fear for media professionals, impeding the free circulation of information, opinions, and ideas for all citizens.

