Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday announced that the state has received approval for 294 new rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), amounting to Rs 2,271 crore, covering 1,538 kilometres across the hill state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Singh stated that the new approvals mark a "major milestone" for the state, particularly benefiting remote, inaccessible, and tribal regions such as Kinnaur, Bharmour, Chamba, and the upper Shimla areas.

"It gives me immense satisfaction that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, we have secured a major package for Himachal Pradesh's rural connectivity. This will strengthen the rural economy and benefit thousands of people living in difficult terrains," Singh said.

He said the sanctioned package includes roads connecting habitations of at least 250 people, and that the state successfully argued for state-specific conditions during the meeting with Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, including the inclusion of old roads from PMGSY-I for re-tarring and upgradation.

The Minister detailed the district-wise distribution of projects, which includes 97 roads in Shimla, Chamba, 65 in Kullu 65, 23 in Mandi, 8 in Kinnaur, 2 in Lahaul-Spiti, 12 in Kangra, 11 in Sirmaur, Solan 3 and Two in Una.

He said there are several projects totalling over Rs 2,271 crore.

Singh said the state would begin the tendering process immediately after formal intimation from the Centre and target timely completion within the stipulated period.

Vikramaditya Singh stated that the Public Works Department (PWD) incurred losses of nearly Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal year due to heavy monsoon damage in mountainous regions, including Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla.

"Despite the massive destruction, our teams have been working tirelessly on restoration works. Around Rs 19 crore has been sanctioned recently for maintenance and patchwork under R&R," he said.

He added that the state received Rs 1,499 crore under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) for monsoon damages, with Rs 370 crore already released, and tenders floated for restoration of retaining walls, culverts, and cutting works.

"At one point, over 1,700 roads were closed in the state. We have managed to open almost all, but about 50 roads remain partially closed to heavy vehicles. Our aim is to make all routes fully functional soon," Singh noted.

Acknowledging reports of poor quality in road tarring, the Minister said a committee headed by the department secretary has been constituted to investigate.

"We have sought reports from all districts within a week. Wherever substandard work is found, strict action will be taken against officials," he warned.

He further emphasised environmental accountability in infrastructure development.

"We need development, but not at the cost of the environment. Illegal dumping of debris will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against officers who violate these norms." the Minister said.

Singh also mentioned that construction along riverbanks and nullahs has been banned under Town and Country Planning rules, following lessons from recent floods.

"We are moving from post-disaster response to pre-disaster prevention. The government has decided to strictly regulate construction along water bodies," Singh said.

Singh urged the public and local representatives, including MLAs, Zila Parishad and Panchayat members, to voluntarily donate land for road construction to expand the state's rural network.

"Wherever land is available, we will construct roads immediately. But no road will be built without landowners' consent or affidavits. People's cooperation can help us increase the number of sanctioned roads from 294 to over 500," he added.

Under PMGSY-III, Himachal Pradesh earlier received approval for 299 roads covering 3,123 km, with Rs 1,350 crore already spent. Of these, 441 roads totalling 1,167 km have been completed.

The Minister acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the state but expressed gratitude for the Centre's cooperation, while also pointing out the delays in the release of disaster relief.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister announced Rs 100 crore after the recent monsoon disaster, but no funds have yet been released. I appeal to the Centre to expedite assistance for Himachal's recovery," he said.

He added that the Chief Minister and Finance Minister are consistently pursuing increased borrowing limits and compensation for revenue deficit with the Union Government, as per the Finance Commission's recommendations.

Regarding the Bijli Mahadev ropeway, Singh stated that it was a central project under review by a committee headed by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and that a final decision would be made at the Centre.

"There are delays, I admit, but it's not true that no payments have been made. We are facing constraints, but efforts are on to clear dues at the earliest," he said.

Concluding the briefing, the Minister invoked his father and former CM Virbhadra Singh, saying he remained committed to his ideals.

"Following my father's footsteps, I pledge to always stand for Himachal's 75 lakh people and protect their interests. We will continue raising the state's voice at every platform, for development with accountability and sustainability." he said. (ANI)

