New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Senior leaders of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have welcomed the Union Budget 2026, calling it inclusive, forward-looking, and strategically aligned with India's long-term economic goals.

Parthiv Neotia, Senior Vice President, ICC and Joint MD, AmbujaNeotia Group, while speaking with ANI, said, "This budget is very interesting. I think it's a very inclusive budget. A lot of new areas and many sectors have been focused on. It's a very detailed budget, which I haven't usually seen in previous years."

"They have focused on a lot of new sectors like the semiconductor industry, the creative economy, fisheries, textiles, and improving healthcare. I think a very good budget has been prepared. It will significantly impact the MSME segment because the sectors that have been focused on are high job-creating sectors, and these sectors have a significant dominance in the MSME sector. So, in my opinion, there should be a considerable benefit in employment and also in investment," he said.

Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said, "Many of our expectations have been met. One of our expectations was that the push on infrastructure would continue. Last year's capital expenditure allocation of eleven lakh crore rupees has now increased to twelve lakh crore rupees. So that demand of ours has been met."

Secondly, considering what is happening in the whole world right now, the issue of tariffs, the issue of uncertainty, the government has addressed this in the medium or long term with the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), because there are many products that we currently import. You will see that the government has identified seven industries where we need to develop our own capacity so that we are not dependent on others during difficult times," Singh said.

"That was a demand or expectation we had this morning, and that has been met. This budget has been prepared with a complete strategic plan so that the problems we are currently facing in the short term are addressed, and in the long term, we become a strong nation," he added. (ANI)

