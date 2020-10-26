Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) Over 3 kgs of ganja have been seized and two persons held here in separate incidents, police said on Monday.

A woman was found with 2.2 kg of the narcotic during a check at Triplicane on Sunday and was arrested, a police press release said.

Also Read | Ban on Public Events Can Bring Down COVID-19 Transmission Rate by 24%: Lancet Study.

Similarly, a 28-year-old man carrying 1.2 kg of ganja in packets was held at Purasawalkam, the release said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)