New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): As many as 3.59 crore Income Tax Returns (ITD) were filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till December 15, 2021, informed Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The number of ITRs filed per day has crossed 6 lakhs and is increasing every day as the extended due date of December 31, 2021, is approaching.

Nearly 52 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance has been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

"Out of the 3.59 crore ITRs filed for the annual year 2021-22, 57.6 per cent are ITR1 (2.07 crore), 8.3 per cent is ITR2 (29.70 lakh), 9.4 per cent is ITR3 (33.61 lakh), 23.4 per cent are ITR4 (84.05 lakh), ITR5 (3.12 lakh), ITR6 (1.33 lakh) and ITR7 (0.24 lakh)," the ministry said.

A total of 3.11 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.69 crores are through Aadhaar based OTP.

Of the e-verified ITRs more than 2.38 crore ITRs have been processed and over 90.95 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued.

"Over 37.92 lakh Statutory Forms have been submitted including 15.30 lakh TDS statements, 1.61 lakh Form 10A for registration of Trusts/institutions, 3.90 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 51,302 Form 35 pertaining to the filing of Appeal and 35,741 DTVSV Form 4 till December 15, 2021," it added.

Notably, over 8.88 lakh Form 15CA, 2.18 lakh Form 15CB, 26,753 Form 3CA, 2.67 lakh Form 3CB have been filed while more than 32.13 lakh e-PANs have been allotted online free of cost.

Overall 9.83 lakh DSCs have been registered. In the simplified process of DSC registration, any individual has to register his DSC only once and can use it across any entity where the individual is a partner, director etc without having to re-register again against each entity or role.

The ministry said that the process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the Department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds if any.

The department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through e-mails, SMS and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their income tax returns without further delay.

"All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest," it added.

Taxpayers are requested to ensure that the bank account selected for credit of refund must have their PAN linked at the bank to avoid refund failures.

The Finance Ministry further said its senior officials headed by the revenue secretary met the Infosys team headed by MD and CEO Salil Parekh on Thursday to discuss the preparedness of the Income Tax Department's e-filing website during the peak filing period.

Infosys has taken steps taken in this regard include augmentation of the technical infrastructure and setting up of a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal.

"On its part, Infosys assured about its preparedness to ensure a smooth filing season to instil confidence among the taxpayers," the ministry said.

As per the Income Tax Department, all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of TDS and Tax Payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs. (ANI)

