Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Assam's Dima Hasao on Saturday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at around 11 PM on Saturday and was centred around the Dima Hasao region at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Earthquake in Assam: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Dima Hasao District; No Casualties Reported.

No casualties have been reported in the area due to the seismic activity.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1860378485333852235

Also Read | Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde's Party Defeats Uddhav Thackeray’s Outfit in 36 Constituencies, Loses in 14 in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On 23/11/2024 23:05:02 IST, Lat: 25.18 N, Long: 92.80 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dima Hasao, Assam," said the National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)