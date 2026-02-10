Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): BJP's Sangeeta Khandekar won the Chandrapur Mayor election by a single vote, thanks to UBT's crucial support. UBT's strategic move proves decisive in the closely contested election.

Meanwhile, UBT's Prashant Danav won the Deputy Mayor post in a lottery after a tie with the Congress.

The UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group) extended support to the BJP during the mayoral election, a move that proved decisive and helped the BJP secure victory despite the tight numbers in the House.

The voting saw hectic political negotiations and last-minute alignments, with every single vote becoming crucial. The UBT's support tipped the balance in favour of the BJP, resulting in a narrow but significant win.

In contrast, the election for the Deputy Mayor's post saw a different outcome. UBT candidate Prashant Danav was declared elected after a draw of lots, as both the Congress and UBT candidates received an equal 32 votes each, making a direct decision impossible.

The party-wise strength in the civic body stands at BJP - 23 Corporators, UBT - 6 members, along with 2 Independents and 1 Shiv Sena (Sinde)member. A total of 35 votes were required to secure a majority.

Meanwhile, AIMIM remained neutral throughout the election process. Political observers noted that internal factionalism within the Congress, combined with UBT's strategic support for the BJP in the mayoral election, once again worked to the BJP's advantage in Chandrapur's civic politics. (ANI)

