Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) Three Army personnel were injured in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

"During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast," a defence spokesman said, adding that three Army personnel were injured in the explosion.

