Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Three people have been arrested in Aligarh for an attempted ATM robbery, police said.

"In May, the robbers attempted to rob an ATM. As the control room was alerted, the accused ran away while leaving behind a motorcycle and a jacket. On June 10, three of them were arrested on the basis of information received by Police," said Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind Kumar.

"Two of them work at a hotel, while the third person works at the municipal corporation," he added. (ANI)

