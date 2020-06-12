New Delhi, June 12: India's COVID-19 tally inched closer toward a 3 lakh-mark after the country saw its highest ever single day spike of coronavirus cases on Friday. According to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported the biggest spike so far on Friday, June 12, with 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 2,97,535 in the country. Track the Spread of Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Of the total coronavirus cases in India, 1,41,842 are active cases while 147195 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 8498 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Maharashtra continued to top the list of affected states in India. The total coronavirus cases in the state increased to 97,648 on Thursday from 94,041 on Wednesday. With 152 fatalities, the state's death toll has zoomed to 3,590.

Here's the tweet:

India reports the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new #COVID19 cases & 396 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 297535, including 141842 active cases, 147195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8498 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/OM2YIgMfrO — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved and now stands at 49.21%. At present, the number of patients recovered exceeds the number of active patients. On Thursday, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR, said that the sero-surveillance study revealed that 0.73% of the population surveyed showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.5 million, while the death toll was nearing 421,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Till Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,500,777, while the deaths increased to 420,993, the data revealed.

