New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Thursday for firing allegedly due to personal enmity in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said.

A call was received regarding a gunshot fire near H block, Mangolpuri, he said, adding that three persons have been arrested and a motorcycle used in the incident has been recovered.

"The complainant, a minor, reported that few people arrived on two-wheelers at the spot. One of them fired a gunshot in the air. One empty shell was recovered from the spot," a senior police officer said.

He added that a case under relevant sections of law was registered. Investigation is going on and raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining accused persons and also to understand the motive behind the firing, the officer said.

No gang-related angle has come up in the investigation and the matter seems to be related to personal enmity, he added.

