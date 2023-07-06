Gurugram, Jul 6 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly pushing a 26-year-old man to death from a three-storey building in Sarhaul village here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, Abdul Sahroj, had an illicit affair with the wife of one of the accused.

The accused -- Bilal Hussain (33), Alamdeen Hussain (24) and Hannan (24) -- have been arrested, they said, adding that the incident took place on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after the deceased's uncle filed a complaint against the accused.

“I got to know that my nephew had illicit relations with a married woman living in the same village. Sahroj went to meet her on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a man asked my nephew to meet him in his house where the three accused were also present. The trio assaulted Sahroj and pushed him from a three-storey building," Mohammad Asif said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered and a police team headed by Haresh Kumar, SHO, Sector 18 police station arrested the accused on Wednesday.

ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said the police team has recovered the mobile phone and shoes of the deceased from the possession of the accused.

He said the trio was produced at a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

