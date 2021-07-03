Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday remanded to police custody three persons arrested by Mumbai Police earlier today in connection with the Barge P305 drowning incident during Cyclone Tauktae this May.

The three arrested include two technical staff of Pappaa Management Company and its Managing Director (MD), police said. The arrested were remanded to police custody till July 8.

At least 188 people, including two from the anchor boat Varaprada, were rescued from the barge P305 that sank during Cyclone Tauktae, which hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai,

Earlier on June 25, Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the owner of the tug Varaprada that sank during cyclone Tauktae, (ANI)

