Ferozepur, Jun 29 (PTI) Three children drowned in the pond of a gurdwara in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Harpreet Singh (9) of Daroga village and his two cousins, Priya (11) of Sukhera Bodla village and Seerat (10) of Jhand Wale Jhugge village had gone to the gurdwara in Sher Muhammad village in Guruharsahai, they said.

While taking bath in the pond, they drowned.

The bodies were retrieved by divers and sent for post-mortem. PTI COR SUN

