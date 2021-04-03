Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Three COVID-19 deaths and 1,675 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total number of deaths and positive cases to 2,827 and 3,37,596 respectively, a health bulletin stated.

One death each was reported from Kota, Sikar and Banswara, according to an official report here.

Of the fresh cases, maximum cases of 367 were reported from Jaipur while 199 cases were registered in Jaipur and 195 cases in Jodhpur with the remaining cases reported from other districts.

A total of 3,23,031 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 11,738.

