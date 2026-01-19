Actor Govinda has spoken publicly about the ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja and reports of an alleged affair. The rumours have been circulating since last year, with claims suggesting that Sunita filed for divorce in December 2024 at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. Sunita had also revealed that the couple had been living separately, further fuelling speculation about trouble in their nearly four-decade-long marriage. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Says She Does NOT Want the Actor As Her Husband in Next Life Amid Divorce Rumours, Says ‘Wife Se Zyada Woh Heroines Ke Saath Time Bitate Hain’ (Watch Video)

Govinda Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations - Watch Video

Sunita Ahuja’s Statements Added to Speculation

In several of her vlogs, Sunita hinted that Govinda was allegedly involved with a woman “who didn’t love him” and was “after him for his money.” In a more recent interview, she stated that if the affair rumours turned out to be true, she would not “forgive him.” These comments intensified public curiosity and media coverage around the couple’s relationship. Sunita Ahuja Supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Demand for Actors, Says ‘Work Is Important, but Kids Come First’.

Govinda Calls Rumours a ‘Big Conspiracy’

Responding to the allegations, Govinda shared his perspective in a recent interview. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki zyadatar toh ladies wrong nahi hoti hai. I don't go against the ladies in my household, be it my mother, mother-in-law or any other woman. Alag alag vichaardhara yeh aisa hai waisa hai... woh channel start ki huyi hai uske andar discuss karti hai. Channel mein apne hisab se ladies log discuss kiya karti hai. Mujhe mere ek mitr ne kaha tha ki Govinda tumhare sath, thoda sa right words mein kaha jaye toh, conspiracy type… yeh aaj nahi bahut varshon se chal rahi hai.” (I feel that, for the most part, women are not wrong. I never go against the women in my household, whether it is my mother, my mother-in-law, or any other woman. People have different ways of thinking this is like this, that is like that and she has started a channel where these things get discussed. On the channel, women discuss matters in their own way. One of my friends once told me, ‘Govinda, what’s happening with you to put it in the right words is something like a conspiracy. This hasn’t started today; it has been going on for many years.) He further added, “what I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy... First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society.”

Govinda Says Silence Allowed Misunderstandings To Grow

Govinda also suggested that remaining silent for too long may have allowed narratives to develop without clarification. He stated that misunderstandings often arise when one chooses not to respond publicly. He also referenced the impact of his reduced film work in recent years, while clarifying that he has turned down many projects by choice and does not view it as a professional setback. “I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it,” he said. ‘Look, Everyone Has Their Own Thoughts’: Sunita Ahuja Defends Jaya Bachchan Amid Paparazzi Controversy, Says Constant Media Attention Can Be Irritating and Reactions Are Not Always Intentional.

Govinda Says Fame Attracts Attempts To Damage Reputation

Govinda shared that Sunita often expresses concern about him rejecting film offers, but he believes she may not realise how external narratives could be influencing perceptions. “But she can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman,” he said. Concluding his remarks, Govinda reflected on how public figures can become targets once they reach a certain level of popularity. “To ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them, like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man had accused me, and that man got exposed too later. When your popularity in the film industry goes beyond a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you,” he said. As of now, neither Govinda nor Sunita Ahuja has issued any further statements addressing the matter.

