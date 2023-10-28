Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] October 28 (ANI): The 105th National Annual Conference of the Numismatic Society of India began in the hill town of Shimla on Friday.

The three-day conference organized by the Himachal Pradesh State Museum will see the participation of scholars, delegates and students.

The conference will conclude here on Sunday.

Hari Chauhan, the Organiser said that the conference will help in establishing the authentic source of history.

"This is the annual conference of the numismatic Council of India, The research scholars from different parts of India study the currency and numismatic and it helps in establishing the authentic source for history. The coins and currency are important sources for students to study archaeology," said Hari Chauhan, organizer.

"We have also organized coin fare here, with physical coins and the display is here, and it showcases the Indian currency system and it has also shown the history of rulers right from the 6th century BC. It is a proud moment for us that the 105th conference is being conducted by Himachal Pradesh, Nearly 40 research papers are being presented by their professors and research scholars," Chauhan added.

The Chairman of the Society D Raja Reddy said that it is important for scholars to understand the coin and currency in history.

He also said that the conference in this part of the country will contribute to writing history from here too.

"Coin in India started in the 6th Century BC and India was one of the three countries that started coins. Soon after the coins were invented and till 1830 the Brahmi Karuti scripts were not deciphered and only coins helped to decipher scripts. We could not read them before 1830, we came to know this through, and five people started this society in Allahabad".

The Numismatic Society of India is India's oldest institution dedicated to research on coins and related currency items. The society aims to encourage the study of and promote research in the rich field of Indian Numismatics.

As stated in its rules, the society is intended to be the coordinating body that will promote knowledge and regulate the study of Indian Numismatics. The Society publishes a variety of publications on the various subjects of numismatic including The Journal of the Numismatic Society of India, one of the most reputed journals of the discipline published annually.

The Society holds annual conferences in different cities of the country where it is invited to hold these conferences by university departments or local numismatic societies. The Society also holds Seminars on different topics at the time of the conference every year. (ANI)

