Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Three people died while one suffered injuries on Friday when an oil tanker exploded in Punjab's Mohali, police said.

The blast occurred while some people were trying to steal oil from the tanker, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

