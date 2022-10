Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India] October 20 (ANI): An explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore police station area, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

Inspector General (IG) Chambal range Rajesh Chawla confirmed the news.

Also Read | Discord on Xbox Will Allow Users To Connect Directly to Calls In Servers: Report.

He told ANI that three persons had died, seven sustained injuries in the incident. A few people were suspected to be buried under the debris of the factory, Chawla added.

On getting the information about the incident, the police and the administrative officials reached the spot along with JCB, and the rescue operation was underway, IG Chawla said.

Also Read | Paras Porwal, Mumbai-Based Real Estate Developer, Commits Suicide by Jumping Off 23rd Floor of High Rise Building.

Firecrackers for Diwali were being made in the factory.

The entire building was damaged in the blast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)