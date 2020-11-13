Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Three people died and two more were injured, one of them seriously, on Friday when an oil tanker exploded at a roadside eatery near Sarseni village in Punjab's Mohali district, police said.

The blast took place in the tanker parked near Rama Dhaba at Derabassi when some people were trying to steal oil from it, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jaswinder Singh (35), Bablu (20) and Vikram (24), the police said.

Another person suffered more than 80 per cent burns and is in a critical condition, they said, adding that he was undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh.

The driver of the oil tanker also suffered burn injuries, the police said.

Inspections will be carried out at all dhabas in the area to check oil theft, they added.

The sub-divisional magistrate has been ordered to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Strict criminal action will be taken against those found violating the law, officials said.

