Noida/Ghaziabad, May 24 (PTI) Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and seven in Ghaziabad as the death toll in both the districts in western Uttar Pradesh reached 420 on Monday, official data showed.

The cumulative death toll of the two neighbouring districts adjoining Delhi reached 840, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded just 69 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 61,709. Its active cases reached 3,732, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 179 new cases that pushed its case tally to 54,212 and active cases to 2,068, it showed.

On the brighter side, 506 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 254 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 57,557 and 51,724, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.68 per cent and recovery rate at 93.27 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.77 per cent and 95.41 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 76,703, while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,77,720 and the death toll surged to 19,362 on Monday, the data showed.

