Aizawl, Apr 4 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 4,490, a health department official said on Sunday.

All the fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said.

"Two of the three new patients are asymptomatic, and all of them have travel history," the official said.

Mizoram now has 40 active cases, while 4,439 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients succumbed to the infection so far.

The state has thus far tested over 2.54 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 547 on Saturday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 53,673 people have received the first jab of the vaccine, while 14,655 have been administered the second dose.

