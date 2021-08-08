Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 8 (PTI) The Odisha government on Sunday suspended three officials for allegedly being negligent in discharging their duties for implementation of the Centre's rural job scheme in Jajpur district, an officer said.

Jajpur Magistrate-cum Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore suspended the three officials after a probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Jari Gram panchayat was conducted, he said.

Some villagers of Jari had lodged a complaint to the district collector, alleging that there were gross irregularities for carrying out the programme in their panchayat.

"Jari Gram Panchayat Executive Officer Prakash Kumar Jena, Gram Rojgar Sevak Partha Sarathi Thatoi and Junior Engineer of Bhinjharpur block Tushar Kumar Patra were placed under the suspension," he said.

The district rural development agency officials conducted an inquiry, he said, adding that they visited the sites and verified documents pertaining to the work.

"They found negligence of the three officials in discharging their duties and irregularities in the implementation process of the guaranteed job scheme," the officer added.

