Gorakhpur (UP), May 19 (PTI) Three men were arrested here for the alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders to the family members of COVID-19 patients, police said on Wednesday.

Jitendra Vishwakarma, Siddharth Yadav and Roshan Singh were selling each cylinder for Rs 36,000, police said.

They were arrested from Dharamshala area on Tuesday following a tip-off and oxygen cylinders were seized from them, SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

On the written complaint of drug inspector Jai Singh, police have registered a case under section 420 IPC (fraud) against the trio.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)