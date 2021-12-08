Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested three accused in connection with an alleged robbery that took place at the Focal Point area of the city.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Tuesday told ANI, "We have arrested three accused in connection with a robbery case that took place at the Focal Point area on November 15."

Also Read | Facebook Messenger Kids App Gets Dark Mode, Games & Voice Effects.

"We have recovered a pistol, five live cartridges, over Rs 1 lakh cash, motorcycle, laptop and other things from their possession," said Police Commissioner Bhullar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Shopian.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)