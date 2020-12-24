Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI): Three drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested here after 100 grams of MDMA drug worth around Rs 5 lakhs was allegedly recovered from their possession, the Central Crime Branch said.

Around Rs 5 lakhs, one car, one bike, three mobile phones and cash have also been seized.

A case in the matter was registered at Yelahanka police station.

The accused have been identified as UdeUdeUja, who hails from Nigeria, and the other two are locals-Prasoon and Anandchandran. (ANI)

