Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday suggested that DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as the "best man to consolidate" the INDIA bloc, while emphasising that a united national opposition requires strong leadership and strategic coordination.

Aiyar reasoned that Stalin focuses on raising substantive issues rather than sloganeering and would not stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar Rooftop Blast: History-Sheeter Shahnawaz Malik and His Mother Die, Video Captures Explosion During 'Bomb-Making'.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "What Stalin has done over the past one year is to raise every single point that is relevant to federalism in India."

"He has never said 'suit-boot ki sarkar.' He has never said 'chowkidar chor hai.'... He has the great virtue that he won't stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister," Aiyar said.

Also Read | Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Holiday in Maharashtra: Date of Birth, Stock Market and Bank Holiday Status.

Further, Aiyar he drew a historical parallel between Stalin and former Congress chief K Kamaraj, who had declined the prime ministership after Jawaharlal Nehru, stressing that leadership roles should prioritise unity over personal ambition. The Congress leader seemed to imply that Stalin could play a kingmaker role similar to that of former Congress president K Kamaraj.

"If the INDIA bloc is consolidated, I think the best man to consolidate it is MK Stalin. When Kamaraj was asked to become the PM of India in succession to Jawaharlal Nehru, he had one sentence to say to everybody who asked him - "No English, No Hindi. How?" So, MK Stalin is in same position. Rahul Gandhi can become the PM of India, provided there is somebody to spend all his time consolidating the INDIA bloc," he said.

Aiyar's endorsement of Stalin to unify the national opposition alliance came amidst a critique of his own party's leadership.

The senior Congress leader also did not hold back his criticism of key figures of his party, expressing "complete contempt" for spokesperson Pawan Khera.

"How stupid can a party be than to make Pawan Khera the spokesman... He's not a spokesman, he's a parrot. He is saying whatever Jairam Ramesh tells him," Aiyar said. He also took a sharp jibe at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, calling him a "rowdy."

"Can you imagine what is the condition of a party which raises a rowdy like KC Venugopal to the level of the Sardar Patel to Rahul Gandhi?" Aiyar said.

Aiyar also predicted a win in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), despite his personal wish for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory. "As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. As a Gandhian, I'm telling the truth that after the brilliant achievements of the Pinarayi government, the Left government is bound to come to power," he said,

"The electorate of Kerala is the most intelligent and the most independent thinking of any people in India. So, therefore, I want the UDF to come, but I'm afraid, as a Gandhian who's required to tell the truth, I cannot see anyone but the LDF coming to power," he said.

Aiyar's remarks sparked a row and Congress has distanced itself from his statement and called Aiyar not a part of the party.

To this Aiyar said, "Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that I am a member of the party. And therefore, I am a Gandhian. I am a Nehruvian. I am a Rajivian, but I'm not a Rahulian."

Congress General Secretary Venugopal on Monday called Aiyar's recent remarks, preducting return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, as his "personal opinion."

Venugopal said his remarks do not reflect the Congress's viewpoint, adding that he is no longer in the party."

His statement that the Pinarayi government will continue in Kerala is a personal opinion. It is not the party's view. Mani Shankar Aiyar is not currently in the Congress party," Venugopal told reporters.

Congress MP Jebi Mather also stated that Aiyar doesn't understand the heartbeat of Kerala, asserting that he has not understood the political factors and the forces that will decide the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Mather noted that the results of the local body elections were a clear signal of the return of the United Democratic Front government in the State. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)