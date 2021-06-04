New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating people by fraudulently making transactions from their credit cards, police said on Friday.

Pawan Lamba (25) and Vishal Arora (27) are residents of Uttam Nagar and Sachin Kuhar (22) lives in Karala village, they said, adding the fourth accused, Shibbu, was absconding.

The accused used to acquire details of people's credit cards and would process fraudulent transactions from their accounts without any pin or security password, police said.

In a police complaint, one Chandrakant said that Rs 83,528 were deducted from his account using his credit card without his knowledge.

During the preliminary probe, it was found that the transfer was made to Lamba's account.

"After several efforts of technical surveillance, Pawan Lamba was apprehended from Uttam Nagar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. His statement led to the arrest of the other two, the officer said.

Lamba told police that he gave his account details and bank documents to Shibbu in exchange of Rs 25,000. He also received commission for every transfer to his account, police said.

Police followed the trail and found that Arora used to get commission from Kuhar for providing bank details of the victims, the DCP said.

The officer said further investigation was underway to identify and nab more members of the gang.

