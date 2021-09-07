Bhopal, Sep 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Tiger Strike Force has arrested three people after recovering a pangolin, an endangered animal, from their possession in Seoni district, an official said.

Also Read | Vivo Y21s With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

Following a tip-off, the three accused were nabbed last week while they were carrying the pangolin on a motorcycle in Seoni, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said in a press release on Monday.

Also Read | India Reports 31,222 New COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Fatality Rate at 1.33%.

Their vehicle and mobile phones were also seized, he said.

The pangolin, also known as scaly ant-eater, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

According to forest officials, the pangolin scales and other body parts are in huge demand in countries like China, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and other places for medicinal use.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)