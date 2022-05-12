Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Three people were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Odisha's Khurda district on Thursday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police seized over 1 kg of brown sugar from Dadhimachhagadia in Khurda Sadar police station area, they said.
Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.
The arrested persons were staying in BDA Colony in Khurda town, they added.
Other incriminating materials were also recovered from them, police said.
Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists At His Office in Jammu and Kashmir.
A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.
Further investigation is underway, police said.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)