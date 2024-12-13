New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Three Indian students have been murdered in Canada last week and the Indian high commission in Ottawa has taken up the matter of safety of Indians with the Canadian authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in Canada remains of utmost importance to us, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"In the last week or so we have had unfortunate tragedies. Three Indian students have been murdered. We are saddened at these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada," Jaiswal said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter," he said.

Jaiswal said the Indian missions in that country are in touch with the local authorities for thorough investigation of the incidents.

"Issues faced by them, especially Indian students, are raised by our high commission and Consulates with the relevant Canadian authorities on a regular basis," he said.

"We have also issued an advisory for our nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant in view of the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidence of hate crimes and criminal violence," Jaiswal added.

According to official data, over 400,000 Indian students are studying in Canada.

Asked about reports of instances of the Indian high commission not granting visas in Canada, Jaiswal described them as a "disinformation" campaign.

"We have seen the said media report. It is yet another example of Canadian media's disinformation to malign India," he said.

"Granting of Indian visas is our sovereign function and we have the legitimate right to deny visas to those who undermine our territorial integrity," he said.

"The commentary that we see in the Canadian media on this matter is akin to foreign interference in India's sovereign affairs," Jaiswal added.

