Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], February 12 (ANI): Three people sustained critical injuries in an explosion that broke out after firecrackers exploded and caught fire in Thrippunithura in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Monday.

The incident took place when the firecrackers brought from Palakkad for Puthiyakavu Temple festival were, according to reports, unloaded from a vehicle to the warehouse located near the temple in Choorakkad in Puthiyakavu area.

The blast took place around 11 am.

The injured have been shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital and Kalamassery Medical College.

This is breaking news and more details are awaited. (ANI)

