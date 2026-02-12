New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), organised a National Consultation on "India's Initiatives on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM)" in the capital on February 9 (Monday), according to an official press release.

The consultation is part of India's preparatory process for the Second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), scheduled to be held in May 2026.

Also Read | Is Kim Jong Un's Daughter Kim Ju Ae the Next North Korean Leader? South Korea Spy Agency Signals Succession Plan.

Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA, Sripriya Ranganathan; United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Stefan Priesner; Additional Secretary (EP&W), Ministry of External Affairs, Prashant Pise; and Head of IOM India, Sanjay Awasti, participated in the inaugural session.

According to the release, the event was attended by representatives from central and state government ministries, international organisations, academia, civil society and the private sector, underscoring India's whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to migration governance.

Also Read | Min Hee Jin Wins Legal Battle Against HYBE; Label Ordered To Pay USD 17.6 Million to Former ADOR CEO.

The Consultation focused on three broad thematic areas: ensuring migration that is voluntary, safe, orderly and regular; strengthening protection, integration and sustainable development outcomes for migrants; and promoting value-driven, evidence-based policymaking and international cooperation on migration.

The deliberations highlighted India's initiatives aligned with most of the GCM's objectives, including fair and ethical recruitment, facilitating regular migration pathways, migrant welfare and grievance redressal, skills mapping for returning migrants, diaspora engagement, and data-driven policy support.

India joined the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in 2018 and participated in the first International Migration Review Forum held in 2022.

On this occasion, the PRAYAS mapping report on International Migration and Mobility of Indian Youth, Skilled Professionals, and Students was launched. The report is an initiative of IOM India in partnership with MEA and ICWA. PRAYAS study focuses on India's skilled young professionals and students to pursue overseas opportunities safely and effectively, ensuring that migration and mobility remain drivers of opportunities, inclusion, and sustainable growth, the press release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)