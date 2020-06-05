India News | 3 IPS Officers Promoted to DG Rank in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Three senior IPS officers of the rank of Additional DG in Rajasthan were promoted to the rank of Director General (DG) on Friday.

ADG (crime) BL Soni, ADG (planning, modernisation and welfare) UR Sahu and ADG (reorganisation and rules) K Narsimha Rao were promoted to Director General rank.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 139 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single-Day, State Tally Crosses 80,000; Mumbai's Count Reaches 45,854.

The Department of Personnel of the state government issued orders to this regard on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)