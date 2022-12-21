New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended three juvenile boys, accused of stabbing a person in North East Delhi.

"On Monday around 6:00 am Sonu alias, Taajudin was sitting in his clinic, at A-156 Jhuggi Daya Basti in North-East Delhi, wherein one minor boy came to get exchange his mobile phone for Rs five hundred. On the victim's denial, the minor along with his two associates (all juvenile) stabbed Sonu's vital organs and flee," Delhi Police said.

In the response to the incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR at Sarai Rohilla Police Station on Tuesday against the juvenile boys under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a probe.

During the investigation, a team from Sarai Rohilla Police Station deployed secret informers and searched CCTV footage. From one source to another, finally, the main accused was identified and the team apprehended the juvenile. On his disclosure, his two juvenile associates were also apprehended.

Meanwhile, the victim is out of danger, informed the police.

Police recovered one knife from their possession. All three juveniles have been sent to a juvenile home.

Police's investigation into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

